Armenia to Mark Mubarak's 'Day of Departure' in Front of Egyptian Embassy

February 3, 2011

On Feb. 4 at 5 pm, a demonstration in support of the Egyptian people will take place in front of the Egyptian Embassy in Armenia (address: 6a Sepuhi St.).

The group of individuals organizing the demonstration contacted the media to inform them of the event, as well as creating a group on Facebook.

Demo participants will be gathering at 4:45 pm at the intersection of Kievyan and Orbeli streets.

The group has stated that, during the demonstration, it plans on submitting a letter to the embassy directed to the "people fighting for their rights and freedoms in Cairo's Liberty Square (Tahrir Square)."

"The demonstration aims to raise our voice of protest on the violence unleashed on democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms," reads the statement sent by the group.

Note, protesters in the Egyptian capital Cairo are preparing to stage a "Day of Departure" for President Hosni Mubarak today.

The protest organisers are demanding that he leave immediately and have said they plan to march on the presidential palace on Friday.