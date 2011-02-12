Economy Minister Promises Real Progress in Armenia's Economy

February 12, 2011

The country's economy after the crisis has entered such a phase when it's necessary to rapidly implement economic recovery. This will happen during this year and the nominal value of the gross domestic product (GDP) will be at mid-crisis levels, said RA Minister of Economy Tigran Davtyan, speaking to journalists in Yerevan today.

"Essentially, we still have a long way to go, in order to regain the real volume," he said.

Davtyan considered positive a number of changes in Armenia's economy as a result of the crisis.

"The economy became more or is gradually becoming more diversified, but here we have real problems to solve in order for us to have a competitive and diversified economy," he said.

According to the economy minister, this year there will be real progress in the economy system, for which there are significant prerequisites.