Prices of Dairy Products in Armenia Also Increased

February 23, 2011

A few local dairy producers raised the prices on their goods yesterday, reports local daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times").

"One of the main producers in the dairy market, Marianna, sent a new price list to shops. With the new list, Marianna company raised the shipping and delivery prices of its dairy products by 10%. Let's say, until yesterday half a kilogram of sour cream was shipped at 360 drams , with the new prices it will be shipped at 400 drams ," writes the daily.