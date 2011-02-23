US Deputy State Secretary to Visit Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia Today

February 23, 2011

From Feb. 23–26, US Deputy Secretary of State James B. Steinberg will visit Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Albania and Bosnia. During his visit to the three South Caucasus states, Steinberg will be accompanied by US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip H. Gordon. They will meet with leaders to discuss bilateral issues and regional security. They will also engage civil society representatives and media in each country, according to a US State Department official press release.

In Albania and Bosnia, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Tom Countryman will accompany the Deputy Secretary. In Albania, they will reinforce the importance of local elections to resolving Albania’s political impasse and reinforce the Prosecutor General’s role in investigating the events of January 21. In Bosnia, they will meet with government and political leaders to urge rapid formation of a government that can make progress on the European and Euro-Atlantic reform agenda.