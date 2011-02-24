Police Found, Destroyed Bombs Outside Georgian TV Station

February 24, 2011

Police found and destroyed three explosive devices outside the premises of Imedi television station in the Georgian capital Tbilisi's Digomi district late on Feb. 23, the Georgian Interior Ministry said, reports Civil Georgia.

Shota Utiashvili, head of the information and analytical department of the Interior Ministry, said the police obtained information about the explosive devices from a group of suspects, who were arrested over past three months and charged with carrying out series of explosions in Tbilisi last fall. In Dec. and Feb., a total of nine persons in connection with those blasts were arrested, which Tbilisi said were “terrorist acts organized by Russian intelligence forces.”

Imedi TV ran an unscheduled, special news bulletin late on Wednesday night showing its headquarters and surrounding area sealed off by the police. It also ran, multiple times, footage on which a sound of explosion was heard in what appeared to be police destroying one of the explosives. The TV station also said that one of the explosives, presumably hexogen, was found at the parking lot and another one about 20 meters away from the station's main building.