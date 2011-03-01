Hayrapetyan's Profanities Should be Raised in Civil Court: Special Investigative Service

March 1, 2011

Armenia's Special Investigative Service (SIS) yesterday refused Hetq correspondent Grisha Balasanyan's appeal to launch a criminal case against Football Federation of Armenia President, MP Ruben Hayrapetyan, reports local daily Hraparak.

"The SIS found that in this case there's no crime in Hayrapetyan's actions, those profanities which are clearly heard in the recording supplied to the SIS are not grounds for launching a criminal case. The SIS also assumed the role of advisor, suggesting appeal to the courts since such matters are regulated through civil procedures," reports Hraparak.