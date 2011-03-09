Armenia to Understand Complex Social Issues through UK Example

March 9, 2011

The program Film and Society, presented by Bars Media Documentary Film Studio, as part of the 9th annual British Film Festival in Armenia, will be offered in Vanadzor, Yerevan and Kapan from Mar. 9 to 12.

The program schedule includes a workshop in Vanadzor City Hall on Mar. 9 at 2 pm, a round table at the Union of Cinematographers inYerevan on Mar. 10 at 11:30, a workshop at Kapan City Hall on Mar. 11 at 11 am, and finally a master class at the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography in Yerevan on Mar. 12 at 3 pm.

The workshops and master classes by Sarah Ross looks at the UK as one example of the way in which documentary can further public understanding of important and complex social issues, according to the festival website.

Looking at new models of partnerships between filmmakers, NGOs, brands and media, workshops will explore a number of case studies to illustrate that documentary can be an effective campaigning tool. The workshop will also look at ways in which filmmakers can identify suitable partnership organizations, how organizations can work with filmmakers and the impact of new technologies on the way film is used.

With a background in broadcasting, communications and events, Sarah Ross has worked with a range of organisations including Channel 4, BBC, Amnesty International and the Channel 4 BRITDOC Foundation. As Outreach Director, for Channel 4 BRITDOC's London Good Pitch, Ross "connected filmmakers with well over 100 leading NGOs, foundations, philanthropists, brands and media around leading social issues to forge coalitions and campaigns that are good for all these partners, good for the films and good for society," reads her bio on both the festival website and the British Council website.