Hyundai Cars Produced in Russia to be Sold in Armenia This Year

April 4, 2011

Korean car manufacturer Hyundai will begun exporting its sedans produced in St. Petersburg to a few CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). The company, one of the first foreign companies operating in Russia, for the first time is beginning to sell its products outside of the Russia-Kazakhstan-Belarus customs union. Renault, Volkswagen and Toyota are already selling their vehicles within the customs union, reports Kommersant.ru.

Hyundai announced Friday that it will begin to export its vehicles produced in its St. Petersburg plant to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Moldova and Krygyzstan. Thus, the company becomes the first foreign automobile plant in Russia to supply its products outside the customs union with Kazakhstan and Belarus, in which there are no export duties.

Hyundai is preparing to export 7,000–8,000 of its vehicles to the eight countries. The St. Petersburg plant expects to produce around 105,000 cars this year.

Though only the Hyundai Solaris is now available through the St. Petersburg plant, new models are expected soon.