Achieve Elections through Change in Government, Not the Other Way Around: Khzmalyan

April 4, 2011

It's already been I don't know how many years that Armenia's residents have been living like Bill Murray's character in the film Groundhog Day — just as he repeats the same day over and over again, likewise, the "political spring" is not coming to Armenia, said Tigran Khzmalyan, a member of the organizing group of the Sardarapat movement, speaking to journalists in Yerevan today.

"We've remained in the 'political winter,' in the night in March 1; in our country, March 2 and the 'political spring' doesn't begin," he said.

On the topic of the likelihood of revolution in the way of those seen in Arab countries over the past few months, Khzmalyan said revolution doesn't come, revolution is made.

"Revolution isn't rain, it doesn't come: revolution is made. Until all of us don't understand this basic truth, nothing will change. It depends on us, what we're going to do," he said.

Sardarapet is preparing to run in neither early nor regular elections, he added.

"For months we've insisted that despotic governments come to power not through elections, and naturally it's not through elections that they're expelled from power. Political forces calling for, urging elections are either naive or are accompli to the crime that'll take place if, in these conditions, they call the Armenian people to elections," he said.

The activist called elections a "thimble game": participating in them is meaningless. According to Khzmalyan, deciding the future of the country and the children with this game is a crime.

"Naturally, we're not going to participate in elections, and the resolution is very clear: it's not through elections that the Armenian people achieve a change in government, but the contrary — to achieve elections through a change in government," he concluded.