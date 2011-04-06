75-Year-Old Woman Who Shut Off Armenia's Internet Might Get 1–3 Years in Prison

April 6, 2011

A 75-year-old citizen of Georgia left Armenia without Internet for a few hours, reports Business Gruzya ("Business of Georgia").

The woman has pleaded guilty to damaging the Telecom Railways fiber-optic cable line that supplies internet to Armenia and part of Georgia, which left some without Internet on Mar. 28.

The elderly woman said she was searching for copper in the region of Mtskheta-Mtianeti. In the process of excavation, she damaged the cable, said chief of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs press service Zurab Gvenetadze.

The woman had no accomplices, he added.

Almost immediately, security staff arrived on scene and arrested the woman. She is being charged with Article 187 Section 1 of Georgia's Criminal Code (damaging or destroying another's property, causing significant harm) which is punishable with 1–3 years' imprisonment.