Cooperating with Armenia Means Cooperating with Russia: Georgian Expert

April 21, 2011

Cooperation with Armenia in the military sector means cooperation with Russia, said Georgia's security policy expert Irakli Sesiashvili in an interview with Georgian news agency Pirweli.

According to him, in this regard, the Georgian government's actions are illogical. "I am simply shocked by the fact that Georgia's defense minister Bacho Akhalaia, during his visit to Armenia, said that he has come to share this country's strategic experience."

Strategic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, in the analyst's opinion, is illogical in the sense that Georgia "shouldn't engage in the confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan since that might cause Baku to be nervous."

Sesiashvili fears that "Georgia's strategic and economic partner Azerbaijan might consider all this to be hostile actions."

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