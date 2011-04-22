System of a Down Supports Japan Relief Efforts

April 22, 2011

System Of A Down is chipping in for Japan's relief efforts with special packages for each date on the band's North American tour.

Fans can bid on a package that not only includes two seats to the show, but will also come with a lunch with drummer John Dolmayan. The trek launches May 10th in Edmonton.

In addition, John has agreed to auction off his personal drum kit from the tour at the end of the run. It will be autographed by Dolmayan as well as other noted drummers. Details on that auction will be revealed soon.