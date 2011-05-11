ArmNews to Participate as Third Party in A1+ vs. NCTR Case

May 11, 2011

A1+ TV company initiated court proceedings to annul a Dec. 16, 2010 no. 96A decision by Armenia's National Commission on Television and Radio (NCTR) in which A1+ lost to ArmNews in the no. 11 broadcast licensing competition.

The pre-trial hearing took place on May 11 in a Yerevan administrative court presided by Judge Argishti Ghazaryan, in which A1+ attorney Alexander Sahakyan, presenting the essence of the suit, said the judge has to oblige the NCTR to announce a new tender for broadcasting frequencies, as he has motioned, so that ArmNews is involved in the case as a third party.

NCTR counsel Artak Sargsyan noted that he is in favor of the motion to engage ArmNews. The judge then sustained the motion and the court date was postponed while a summons is sent to ArmNews to participate in the next court session.