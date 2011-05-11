Despite Not Being Represented in the Final, Armenian Audiences' Interest in Eurovision Doesn't Wane

May 11, 2011

Chair of the Council of Armenian Public Television and Radio Company Alexan Harutyunyan urged Armenian audiences to stand by Eurovision Armenia contestant Emmy's side, despite being left out of the chance to compete in the final.

Speaking to Epress.am yesterday, Harutyunyan noted that fans should support Emmy so she can continue to perform on stage and participate in other contests. In his words, as in previous years, the Armenian TV and Radio Company did everything this year to ensure the song's success, as well as organizing promo tours — even inviting famous Armenian-German boxer Artur Abrahamian, who's big in Germany where this year's Eurovision Song Contest was held, to star in the music video.

Harutyunyan added that the loss is not a tragedy, noting that Turkey, which, like Armenia, always qualified for the final, likewise was left out of the running this year.

Asked by Epress.am whether Armenian audiences' interest will have reduced for the May 14 final now that there was no hope of an Armenia win, Harutyunyan said, of course, interest will be less than if Emmy were in the final; however, considering that Eurovision has wide reach in Armenia, all the same, the contest will receive great attention from viewers in the country.