Tigran Postanjyan Trial Continues: Zaruhi Says Her Brother Began Hunger Strike

May 16, 2011

The trial against Tigran Postanjyan, brother of opposition MP Zaruhi Postanjyan, continued at the Court of General Jurisdiction of First Instance of Arabkir and Kanaker-Zeytun Administrative Districts in Yerevan Monday.

Recall, according to Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s office, Tigran Postanjyan, who works for the local government of Yerevan’s Arabkir district, was paid 100,000 drams (about $275 US) last September to turn a blind eye to illegal construction carried out by an unnamed local resident. A criminal case was instituted under Article 311 Section 1 (taking bribes by a state official) of the RA Criminal Code.

The four witnesses who testified yesterday all worked with Tigran Postanjyan at the Arabkir district office. The first witness, Vanik Khachatryan, said that in Sept. 2010, he noticed two unfamiliar men arguing with Postanjyan over 40,000 drams. According to Khachatryan, the men said, "Why did we give that 40,000 drams if the certificate is delayed?" When asked by the judge if he in fact heard 100,000 and not 40,000 drams, Khachatryan responded in the negative.

However, all witnesses noted in their testimonies that they are aware of the 100,000 drams, that this issue was discussed at the meeting called by their department head Hrayr Antonyan, who, when he found out, became angry with Postanjyan and kicked him out of the meeting.

The witnesses said that once they found out the building was being built illegally, they ceased construction. One witness, Samvel Simonyan, testified that during the meeting Tigran Postanjyan told the department chief that he accepted a sum for allowing construction of the building.

Since the business day was coming to an end, the judge postponed the court session, setting the new date at May 20 at 3:30 pm.

After the hearing, Zaruhi Postanjyan informed the press that her brother has been on a hunger strike since Thursday evening.

"Because the cell conditions are unbearable; 19 people are kept in one cell and from what I know, the cell is 25 meters, whereas, according to law, 4 square meters of space is provided for each person arrested. There are absolutely no hygienic conditions; there are many insects and they cause allergies. To eliminate the bugs they use some sort of chemical substance, which also causes allergies. He says that he's forced to sleep in his clothes, so they don't bite," she said.

The Heritage Party parliamentary faction has submitted a complaint to Armenia's justice minister, the police chief and the Human Rights Defender, added Zaruhi Postanjyan, who said she also sent letters to the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights and heads of other agencies.