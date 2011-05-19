Former Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy in Indonesia Nominated as US Ambassador to Armenia

May 19, 2011

US President Barack Obama has nominated current deputy head of the US Mission to NATO John Heffern to serve as Washington's next ambassador to Armenia, the White House announced late Wednesday.

Heffern is a senior career diplomat who worked as deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Indonesia before becoming Washington's deputy permanent representative at the NATO headquarters in Brussels in 2009. He was named by the White House along with several other individuals nominated to key US government positions, RFE/RL's Armenian service reports.

The current US ambassador to Armenia Marie Yovanovitch is due to complete her nearly three-year tour of duty in Yerevan next month. She will return to Washington, D.C., to take up her new duties as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Northern and Central Europe at the US Department of State.