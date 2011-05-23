Passengers Discharged from Yerevan-Amsterdam Flight Due to Bomb Alert

May 23, 2011

Staff at the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan received a call on May 22 at 5:30 am from an unidentified caller who said there was a bomb on the Yerevan–Amsterdam flight. Note, Armavia Armenian airlines is the only airline company that operates direct flights between Yerevan and Amsterdam (thus, it is assumed the incident occurred on an Armavia flight).

Immediately following the call, emergency workers arrived on the scene. Passengers on the flight were moved to another aircraft while the airplane in question was thoroughly investigated. However, no bomb was found on the plane.

The airport has resumed its regular activity.

A criminal case under Article 259 ("making a false statement about terrorism") of the RA Criminal Code has been launched.

An investigation is underway to uncover the identity of the caller, report local police.