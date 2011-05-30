Candlelight Vigil in Saryan Park in Memory of Mar. 1 Victim

May 30, 2011

Yesterday evening, opposition members and supporters organized a candlelight vigil in Martiros Saryan park in memory of one of the victims of the Mar. 1–2, 2008 events — Grigor Gevorgyan, who would've turned 31 on May 30. Friends and family of other victims from those days participated in the ceremony.

Recall, on Mar. 1–2, 2008, national police and military forces called in to disperse mass protests in Yerevan following a disputed presidential election used "excessive force and violence" which left 10 people dead and many more wounded.

HHSh (Pan-Armenian National Movement) party leader Aram Manukyan, in his remarks to the crowd, said they have great reverence for the parents of those killed in Mar. 2008.

"We remember and mark the birth and death dates of all the victims, and each of us promise ourselves that we will fight; we will try to do everything for the truth to be revealed, and we know that this is the smallest comfort with which we can comfort the parents — to ease their sorrow just a little bit. We bow down before you all: we are in debt and will pay that debt," he said.

Members of the opposition bloc the Armenian National Congress (which includes the HHSh) had also organized an exhibit of photographs which depicted events dedicated to the victims as well as people visiting their graves.