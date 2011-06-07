Israel will Discuss Armenian Genocide Issue for a Long Time Yet: Expert

June 7, 2011

Discussion of the Armenian Genocide in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, is a trump card in Israel's hand against Turkey, said Arestakes Simavoryan, head of the Center for Armenian Studies at the Yerevan-based Noravank Foundation, speaking to journalists in the Armenian capital today. Recall, the Knesset made history on May 19 when it held its first open discussion on recognition of the Armenian Genocide. MKs voted unanimously to refer the subject for a further hearing to the Knesset's education committee.

According to Simavoryan, the taboo for many years in discussing the Armenian Genocide in Israel has now been lifted.

"In my opinion, perhaps this will be dragged out; the committee might come to the conclusion and say that this issue doesn't correspond to this committee's discussions; let's create a new committee which will allow us to move the issue forward in a more sensible way. They will discuss this issue for a long time, and no results can be expected yet. Though I consider this one step forward — as compared to 2007–2008," he said.

Asked by a journalist if the United States recognizes the Armenian Genocide, what impact will it have on Israel, Simavoryan said:

"The Jewish people were saying, at least let the Americans accept the Armenian Genocide, then we'll accept it, since America's weight is greater in this issue. I believe that even if Israel accepts the Armenian Genocide, then what are we going to do? We must have a strategy. I don't believe Israel harmonizes its policies with America at this time, since America has had a rather negative attitude towards Israel lately."