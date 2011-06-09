General Prosecutor Calls for Speedy Consultation in Nubarashen Water Poisoning Case

June 9, 2011

RA General Prosecutor Aghvan Hovsepyan called for an efficient consultation on the case of residents of the Yerevan district of Nubarashen who were poisoned from drinking water early this week.

Recall, the RA General Prosecutor launched a criminal case on Jun. 7, according to RA Criminal Code Article 279 ("Manufacture or sale of goods, or performing work, or providing services which do not meet safety requirements"), in connection with 25 Nubarashen residents who were taken to hospital with intestinal infections from 7 pm on Jun. 3 till 11 am on Jun. 4.

According to the preliminary data, the intestinal infection was caused by drinking water. According to an earlier RA General Prosecutor statement, beginning from the night of May 31, the Garni pump station did not operate as a result of the Azat river flow and the water pressure in the water pipe dropped. The pipe was damaged and the drinking water supply to these streets was stopped.

The primary investigation of the criminal case was carried out and the samples of the damaged water pipe were seized. Samples of water taken in different parts of the day were taken from the residents and a sanitary-hygienic examination was appointed. Forensic examination of about 54 citizens taken to the hospital was carried out and 44 persons were interrogated.

During the consultation called by the general prosecutor, the criminal investigation was presented, including that numerous witnesses and all the infected residents were interrogated during the course of the investigation.

During the investigation it became known as well that there were infected children who hadn't drank the water, but their parents had bathed them. It also became known that there was an outflow of water from one of the pipes supplying drinking water to residents of building no. 16 on 11th Street (where many of those infected resided), where the land has been damp for about a year. The water pipes from this area were taken in for further research.