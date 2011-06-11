Armenian Architects of Istanbul Exhibit Opens in Yerevan

June 11, 2011

An exhibit titled "Armenian Architects of Istanbul in the Era of Westernization" will open at 3 pm on Jun. 14 at the Armenian National Museum-Institute of Architecture in Yerevan.

The exhibit, supported by the President of the Board of Directors of the international Hrant Dink Foundation Rakel Dink, the Istanbul-based Architects and Engineers Solidarity Association (HAYCAR), and founder and director of the Armenian National Museum-Institute of Architecture Ashot Grigoryan, features photos of 100 buildings constructed by 40 Armenian architects who lived in Istanbul at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century.

Two short films will be screened during the exhibition which will inform visitors of the contribution of Armenians to the development of architecture in Istanbul. In addition, there will be lectures on the general topic of Istanbul-Armenian architects.

Recall, this exhibit was on display at the Istanbul Modern late last year. In Yerevan, "Armenian Architects of Istanbul in the Era of Westernization" will be on display till Aug. 31 (open daily except Mondays from 10 am to 5 pm).