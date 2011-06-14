Number of Armenian Nationals Playing for Donetsk FC Might Increase

June 14, 2011

Gevorg Ghazaryan and Marcos Pizzelli, both of whom play for Armenia's national and Yerevan's Pyunik teams, have left for Austria, where they will participate in Ukrainian Premier League FC Metalurh Donetsk training session, reports local daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times").

Note if the Ukrainian football club signs contracts with Ghazaryan and Pizzelli, that will mean there will be three players that are Armenian citizens in that team — the third being midfielder Karlen Mkrtchyan. There's yet another Armenian national playing in another football club from the city of Donetsk, FC Shakhtar Donetsk — Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

There will be three friendly matches played during the FC Metalurh Donesk training. The team will play against Austria's SC Neusiedl am See 1919 today.