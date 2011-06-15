National Library of Armenia Wants its Director Back

June 15, 2011

There was a protest demonstration in the yard of the National Library of Armenia in support of its director, David Sargsyan, today.

Speaking to Epress.am, public relations and event organizing representative at the library Gohar Julhakyan said that on Jun. 3 they received an official letter from the RA Ministry of Culture stating that the director's employment contract has been dissolved.

"After receiving our letter, the staff appealed in writing to the RA president, the prime minister, the National Assembly chair and the Ministry of Culture, asking, demanding to extend Mr. Sargsyan's contract, since it's been 13 years that he's been the National Library director, he has a huge investment into the sector and there are still many projects that have to be realized," she said.

Julhakyan mentioned that not only the staff, but many intellectuals and library readers also took initiative on the issue.

"We've already gathered 200 signatures; added to that, our letters to corresponding bodies. We hope that they will implement our request-demand and David Sargsyan will remain in his post and continue to work at the National Library," she added.