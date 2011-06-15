VIDEO: Armenia-Turkey Friendship Monument Demolished

June 15, 2011

The demolition of the "Monument to Humanity" in Kars, which began on Apr. 24, has now been completed. According to Turkish media, the last two pieces of the monument were dismantled. Now only the base remains to be demolished. It is expected the work will be completed by Jun. 24.

As previously reported, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sparked controversy on the monument during a visit to the eastern province earlier this year when he said the monument, which is placed on a high hill overlooking the city, was both “freakish” and threatened to overshadow historical locations such as the Seyyid Hasal El Harakani tomb and mosque.

After the prime minister ordered the sculpture’s demolition, Kars’ municipal assembly passed a motion to tear down the monument, saying it had been illegally erected in a protected area.

The unfinished monument, which depicted two figures meeting, is 35 meters tall, weighs 300 tons and is meant to represent efforts to foster friendship between the Turkish and Armenian peoples. Sculptor Mehmet Aksoy had planned for one of the figures to shed a tear in regret while the other extended its hand in reconciliation.

