'My Mother is Not Armenian, But She Could've Been': Turkey Opposition Leader

June 22, 2011

During a meeting of Armenian, Turkish and American journalists in Ankara, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP, the main opposition party in Turkey) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu recalled how in Turkey he was accused of his mother being Armenian, reports local daily Aravot ("Morning").

"And in response I only said that I love my mother," said Kılıçdaroğlu.

An Aravot reporter who was present at the meeting asked the Turkish politician, "It's understandable that you love your mother, but, nevertheless, is she Armenian?"

"No, but it's not a problem — she could've been," he responded.