PHOTOS: Armenian National Congress Jun. 30 Rally and March

July 1, 2011

At the Armenian National Congress (HAK) rally Thursday, the opposition spoke of emigration; the events of Mar. 1–2, 2008; Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan's Jun. 22 speech at PACE; as well as the possible dialogue between HAK and the authorities. At the end of the rally, HAK leader Levon Ter-Petrossian stated that his opposition bloc will give the Sargsyan administration until September to begin the dialogue between the two groups. It was stated during the rally, which was followed by a march, that the next HAK rally will take place on Aug. 1.

Sign: Pre-term (or early) elections

Armenian National Congress representatives Nikol Pashinyan and Levon Zurabyan

Sign: I am the one will make Serzh Sargsyan resign (rough translation)

HAK leader Levon Ter-Petrossian (center)