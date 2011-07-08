2 Armenian Football Clubs Suffer Defeats, Left Out of the Running in UEFA Europa League

July 8, 2011

Two Armenian football clubs — FC Banants and FC Ulysses (alternative spelling: Ulisses) — were left out of the running of the UEFA Europa League Thursday.

In the first qualifying round, Ulysses, which had lost to Hungary's Ferencváros (0-3), likewise lost to the Hungarian team in Yerevan (0-2) in the second leg.

FC Banants fared better: it ended its match with Georgia's Metalurgi Rustavi in a draw (1-1), but since it had earlier lost (0-1) on home turf, the Yerevan football club was also left out of the running.

Most likely Yerevan clubs Pyunik and Mika, representing Armenia, will make it to the European tournament.

FC Pyunik will play against Czech team FC Viktoria Plzeň in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on Jul. 19, while FC Mika will play against Norway's Vålerenga in the Europa League's second qualifying round on Jul. 14.

If neither of the Armenian teams are able to win a round or at least gather points, there is the danger that Liechtenstein will overtake Armenia in the list of ratings of European clubs. Out of 53 countries, Armenia is currently in 48th place.

Photo: Marina Mkrtchyan (ArmFootball.com)