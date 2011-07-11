Dialogue Agenda Between HAK, Armenian Authorities to be Approved Within 10 Days

July 11, 2011

Any issue on the agenda for dialogue between the authorities and the Armenian National Congress (HAK) has to do with foreign and domestic policies, but if the talk is about pre-term elections, such a discussion won't take place, said head of the Rule of Law (OEK or Orinats Yerkir) party's parliamentary faction Heghine Bisharyan at a press conference in Yerevan today.

"It is unacceptable to discuss early elections — from both a legal and political perspective," she said.

On the observation that HAK has stated that it intends to dialogue with the authorities only on the matter of pre-term elections, Bisharyan said she hadn't noticed such an extreme approach in the remarks of HAK representatives recently.

"And we shouldn't go on the extreme path. I think that HAK also realizes that there's no time. We have to begin preparing for elections, they too, and speaking about pre-term elections doesn't stem from the interests of any political entity — more so, theirs. One of the items on the agenda could be this and it's possible that they'll talk about this and there will be fundamental reasons why we're not moving toward pre-term elections and with this, the public domain will be informed of what the opposition and the authorities are thinking," she said.

Bisharyan added that the first roundtable discussions of the dialogue will take place in a 10-day period after the working group is established, and it is during this time that the dialogue agenda should be discussed.