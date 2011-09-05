Soldier Accused in Non-Combat Army Death Imprisoned

September 5, 2011

On Sept. 5, the Syunik District Court of First Instance sustained the investigator's motion for pre-trial detention as the precautionary measure for the soldier accused in the death of Aghasi Abrahamyan, 18, who died under suspicious circumstances last month while serving in an army unit near Nagorno-Karabakh.

The soldier, who has not been officially named, is being charged under RA Criminal Code Article 359 Section 1 ("breach of relations... between not subordinated servicemen").

Note, Abrahamyan was hospitalized with serious injuries on Aug. 26 and died soon after. Relatives say the young man was beaten to death. Later, a defense ministry spokesperson stated that two men — one, a senior officer; the other, a soldier — were arrested in connection with this case, but provided no other details. A doctor was reportedly arrested for stating the cause of death incorrectly.