Man Accused of Threatening Google Exec Via Twitter

September 7, 2011

A federal grand jury in San Francisco has charged a San Antonio man with harassing a high-ranking Google executive with more than 20,000 Twitter posts, some of which were threatening, AP reports.

According to court records, Gregory Calvin King was arrested in Texas last month and transported to San Francisco to face charges he threatened Google vice president Marissa Mayer, the company's first female engineer.

The indictment identified the alleged victim only as "M.M." but King's Twitter account shows him sending thousands of threatening posts to Mayer.

King faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. His arraignment date hasn't been set.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.