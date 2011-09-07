Vayk Doctor Accused of Negligence Continues to Work, Has 'No Problem's with Residents

September 7, 2011





Head of the maternity ward in the southern Armenian town of Vayk, accoucheur and gynecologist Dr. Metaxya Hovhannisyan continues to work despite allegations of negligence.

Relatives of a baby who recently died after being in a coma for over 2 weeks following delivery administered by Dr. Hovhannisyan insist that it was due to Dr. Hovhannisyan's carelessness and negligence that their child died.

They say 20-year-old, first-time mom Armine Torosyan contractions on Aug. 14 so they took her to the Vayk hospital, only to be told to delay the birth as Hovhannisyan, the head of the maternity ward, was tending to household errands (beating wool for blankets and the like) and would call on the family in the evening.

As a result, the child was born late and there were complications during childbirth.

Speaking to local daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times"), Dr. Hovhannisyan said she will continue to work since she has not yet received the results of the health ministry committee's investigation and forensic examination. She adds that she feels no mistrust from local residents after the incident.

"I work as per usual. Today, I saw many patients, delivered many babies. There is no problem from the population," she said.

Recall, Vayots Dzor marz (province) police were gathering material for an investigation to look into the claims of negligence against Dr. Hovhannisyan.

Earlier, Tsovinar Khachatryan, sister of Torosyan's mother-in-law, had told Epress.am that the family is not preparing to file a lawsuit at this time because “we are residents of one village; we’re not enemies after all, but Metaxya shouldn’t work.”

However, “if push comes to shove, we will definitely take her to court,” she added.

Head of the RA Ministry of Healthcare’s public relations department Shushan Hunanyan told Epress.am that a working group has been created, as instructed by the minister.