EU Promises to Give Armenia 'More for More'

September 20, 2011

On Sept. 19, during his visit to Brussels, Armenian Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan met with European Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Stefan Füle. According to an Armenian government statement, the parties discussed issues related to implementing joint programs and reforms in Armenia.

After their meeting, Sargsyan and Füle held a joint press conference where the European official said that frequent contact between the parties (in this case, Armenia and the EU) is in line with expanding the reform agenda in Armenia.

"I am happy to declare that the European Commission recently made a decision to begin talks on the readmission agreement and simplifying the visa regime with Armenia. The EU consulting group will continue to support the Armenian authorities to execute reforms in the important sector of the Association Agreement," said Füle.

He further added that the more Armenia makes reforms, the more assistance it will receive from the EU — toward implementing those reforms.

"The condition 'More for More' will work for all our neighbors. Those states that truly go down the road of thorough reforms can expect more from the European Union — including by way of finances. If Armenia maintains current trends, it will be well positioned to be one of the candidates for the highest position to take advantage of the principle of 'more for more'," he said.