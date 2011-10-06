French President Nicolas Sarkozy Arrives in Armenia

October 6, 2011

French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrived in Yerevan a little before 5 pm on Thursday.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, government officials, MPs and Yerevan mayor Karen Karapetyan greeted Sarkozy at Zvartnots International Airport.

After a ceremony in which both countries' national anthems were played, the two heads of state departed for the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, to meet with His Holiness Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

During Sarkozy's day-long visit to Armenia, he will pay his respects to the victims of the Armenian Genocide by going to the Tsitsernakaberd Genocide memorial in the capital.

On Friday morning, the two state leaders will participate in the unveiling ceremony of Auguse Rodin's statue of Jules Bastien-Lepage in France Square (in front of the Opera building). The statue is France's gift to Armenia.

Sarkozy will also participate in the opening of French chansonnier of Armenian descent Charles Aznavour's house-museum.