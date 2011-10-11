Baku Promises WiFi Access in Public Places for Eurovision. Online Voting Also Proposed

October 11, 2011

The quality and coverage of high-speed Internet access will be ensured for the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest, Azerbaijan's communications and IT minister Ali Abbasov said on Tuesday, adding that full WiFi access will be provided in Baku, reports the Azerbaijani press.

"Through this technology all the hotels, theaters, and, in general, the city will be provided with wireless high-speed Internet access. Work is underway to improve Internet speed to enable broadcasting of Eurovision not only on television but also via the Internet. It is not ruled out that the voting process will also be organized not only through mobile phones, but also the Internet. This will be a novelty in the history of the competition," the minister emphasized.