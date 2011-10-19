When It Comes to Karabakh, Mediators are Meaningless: Analyst

October 19, 2011

Azerbaijan is developing very rapidly and to expose this prosperity to any risks associated with war wouldn't be good, said RIA Novosti political analyst Dmitry Babich in an interview with 1news.az.

"At the same time, it should be noted that the degree of verbal confrontation is constantly increasing, which is very dangerous. Of course, thank god, it has not yet transformed into an armed clash.

"As for the OSCE Minsk Group, I see no point in serious mediation just because the situation is tense. Mediators can be useful when the parties are ready to talk calmly. But, as I understand it, the situation is somewhat different.

"And, in my opinion, there hasn't been such a situation in the history of the world in recent years, for the mediators to force someone to the negotiating table, and most importantly, that something came out of that. First you need to lower the degree of negotiations somewhat," he said.