Armenia Prepared to Provide Earthquake Relief to Turkey

October 24, 2011

An emergency meeting led by RA Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Yeritsyan was called yesterday at the ministry's Crisis Management Center, during which time the preparedness of the ministry's rescue units was discuss.

Through UN cables, Armenia, along with 20 other countries, has expressed its preparedness and willingness to send rescue units to Turkey.

In the past, Armenia assisted Turkey in 1999 and 2000.

Recall, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's eastern Van region on Sunday, resulting in hundreds of casualties and many more injured. Aftershocks continue to be felt today.

The quake was also felt in neighboring Armenia, at a magnitude of up to 5.0 in some parts of the country.