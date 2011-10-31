Republican Party of Armenia Nominates Karen Karapetyan's Successor

October 31, 2011

The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) board of directors adopted a decision at their meeting on Monday to nominate Taron Margaryan (pictured) as mayor of Yerevan. Since the majority of seats in the municipality's Council of Aldermen (also known as the Council of Elders) belong to the ruling HHK, it is beyond doubt that Margaryan will be elected into the newly vacant position.

According to the law, the Council of Elders must elect a mayor within a month's time.

Note, during the term of Yerevan's last two mayors, Karen Karapetyan and Gagik Beglaryan before him, Taron Margaryan occupied the position of deputy mayor.

The Armenian capital's most recent mayor, Karapetyan, announced his resignation last week.