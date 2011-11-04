Azerbaijan: 3 Earthquakes in 2 Days

November 4, 2011

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Azerbaijan's Aghstafa region at 7 am this morning. As reported by the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the epicenter was 10 km in depth and no tremors were felt.

Yesterday, at 3:22 pm local time, a 3.10 magnitude earthquake struck 15 km southwest from Masalli city. Likewise there were no tremors. An hour and half before that, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Caspian Sea, 30 km southeast from the city of Astara. This earthquake was also not felt.