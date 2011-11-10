'I Am with the People, But Not with HAK': Tigran Karapetyan on Last Armenian National Congress Rally

November 10, 2011

Recent personnel changes in Armenia's political scene are among the important preconditions to preparing for the upcoming elections, said People's Party leader Tigran Karapetyan, speaking to journalists in Yerevan today.

In his words, the Republican Party of Armenia's active drive to win over Yerevan residents in the pre-election period already proves that as before, this time too the elections will be rigged.

"Newly appointed mayor Taron Margaryan will ensure the votes of the Avan administrative district in the elections; former mayor Gagik Beglaryan, the Kentron administrative district; and if Edward Madatyan's son is appointed in the position of deputy mayor, naturally, the Erebuni administrative district vote will be ensured," said the party leader.

Karapetyan noted that the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) is running against fellow coalition member Prosperous Armenia party.

"I don't see HAK and the other parties actively working; instead, my position hasn't changed; I will continue to remain as an alternative party, as a democratic person, who has been by the people's side and will continue to fight for the people," he said.

On HAK's last rally, the People's Party leader said he didn't like the way it was held: "The speeches were interrupted by applause, when a group entered Liberty Square, say, from Ajapnyak, Avan or Kentron. They could have gathered beforehand and begun the rally. Liberty Square should be called Unity Square where all parties have to gather and unite — for the welfare of the people and not the government. My participation at this rally was premeditated — I wanted to be by the people's side; however, I became disappointed when I saw familiar people who were with us," he said.

Asked what was stopping him from "being united" with the people at Liberty Square, Karapetyan said, "Let them have invited me to the stage; I would speak from there, but no one emphasized that Karapetyan was there, though Levon Zurabyan approached, greeted me and we talked. From the onset uniting with HAK wasn't planned — I am with the people, but not with HAK."