Iranian Embassy Does Not Refute 'Persia Tower' Construction in Yerevan: Haykakan Jamanak

November 18, 2011

The Iranian Embassy in Armenia yesterday did not refute reports that an Iranian company intends to build a 50-storey mixed-use building next to Moscow Cinema in downtown Yerevan. Later, this was confirmed by Yerevan City Hall, reports local daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times").

The opposition paper notes when it tried to get details from the Iranian Embassy regarding the company as well as the yet-to-be-constructed tower, the embassy only wanted to know the newspaper's source for this information.

"You definitely don't know whether an Iranian company is constructing that building or not; you don't know where you got that information from and you've called Iran's embassy, wanting to find out the embassy's position?" was the reply from the embassy's press service, reports Haykakan Jamanak.

"In response to Haykakan Jamanak's question 'Do you deny that Iran or any Iranian company has a connection to the building to be constructed?' the embassy said they will call and speak with the person in charge of the newspaper, which, however, they haven't done," writes the paper.

Recall, Haykakan Jamanak reported on Thursday that the building will be called Persia Tower and it will be a mixed-use development with several floors set aside for commercial use; others, residential; and more than 10 floors to be designated as a hotel.