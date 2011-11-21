Armenia Parliamentary Speaker's Replacement Known

November 21, 2011

In accordance with Article 20 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, on Nov. 21 National Assembly Chair Hovik Abrahamyan (pictured) reaffirmed his resignation, which he had submitted to parliament at its Nov. 14 meeting.

In accordance with Article 19 Section 2 of the RA National Assembly Rules of Procedure, if the position of National Assembly Chair is vacant, then the duties of this position are performed by the NA Deputy Chair who received the most votes at the time of voting. Thus, the acting National Assembly chair will be RA NA Deputy Chair Samvel Nikoyan, who received 104 votes in his favor.