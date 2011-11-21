Raffi Hovannisian Urges Armenian President to Act on Election Pledge

November 21, 2011

In an official letter sent to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today, Heritage Party leader Raffi Hovannisian (pictured) urged the state leader to act on pledge to ensure free and fair elections, according to a statement issued by the party's press office.

The letter offers a list of 15 steps suggested by the opposition party to Sargsyan to carry out his pledge. These include:

1. Your resignation and the resignation of all current state officials from the chair of board of trustees of higher educational institutions and related positions

2. Depoliticization of universities, as well as all political forces' equal accessibility to students

3. Withdrawal of all ruling Republican Party of Armenia offices from urban and rural municipality buildings, cultural centers and other public space, or ensure their use on equal terms by any political party who so wishes to make use of them

4. Removal of the coat of arms, insignia, banners or links to the name of your or any other party from city halls, regional councils, rural community buildings, cultural centers, universities, schools and other public buildings

5. Depoliticization of the education system, and the same applies to healthcare and other sectors

6. Banning the activities of the Republican Party of Armenia in the presidential residence

7. Banning state budget allocations for direct or indirect use by political parties

8. Banning the noticeably systematic activities of law enforcement agencies, security services, regional governors and ruling party representatives aimed at limiting the constitutional right of citizens and imposing an atmosphere of fear and servility

9. Banning even a hint of electoral pressure or threats against city halls, mayors, rural communities, heads of rural communities or any public official

10. Ensuring competition, as well as equal financial conditions

11. Equal accessibility for all parties to TV stations, radio and other media

12. Banning propaganda or patronage by your or any other party

13. Banning the involvement of our soldiers, our national pride, in campaign and electoral processes

14. Banning even the impression of the use of the church for political or party purposes

15. Adopting the proportional election system, fulfilling the requirement for the use of election ink (ink applied to the finger of voters to prevent electoral fraud), post-election disclosing of lists of voters, identifying and punishing all offenders regardless of their official position or party affiliation