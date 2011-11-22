Former Yerevan Mayor Karen Karapetyan Sacked Because of ArmRusGasProm?

November 22, 2011

Russian company Gazprom, of which ArmRusGasProm in Armenia is a subsidiary, and the Moscow-based management of Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA) carried out inspections in Armenia, as a result of which they discovered large losses. This news was conveyed to Epress.am by former Yerevan mayor, Armenian National Congress representative Vahagn Khachatryan, who said such information is also published on Russian sites.

"There are reports that this is why former Yerevan mayor Karen Karapetyan was dismissed from his position," he said.

Recall, prior to becoming the mayor of Armenia's capital, Karapetyan was ArmRosGazprom's chief executive.

"At one time, the Armenian National Congress submitted a claim to court, noting that the price of gas was raised artificially and unnecessary expenditures were made. We also appealed to the Russian party and demanded their attention to this matter — that they are selling gas to Armenia at 180 dollars for 1,000 cubic meters whereas the Armenian authorities are selling it to Armenian consumers at 360 dollars," he said.

The opposition member didn't rule out the possibility that this became the reason for the Russian company's recent inspections.