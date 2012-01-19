36 Cases of Death Recorded in Armenia's Army in 2011

January 19, 2012

In 2011 there was a sharp decline in the cases of death committed in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, according to a press release issued by the RA Prosecutor General's Office yesterday.

Official findings indicate that in 2011, there were 36 deaths associated with military service (30 deaths committed as a result of crime, 10 committed by the enemy) whereas in 2010, there had been 54 cases.

The Prosecutor General's Office considers it important to note that the crimes committed in Armenia's Armed Forces in 2011 reduced by about 10% compared to 2010.