Azerbaijani Soldier Detained in Nagorno-Karabakh

January 24, 2012

At 3:30 pm local time on Jan. 23, the Nagorno-Karabakh (NKR) Defense Army servicemen on combat duty detained an Azerbaijani citizen, while passing to the Karabakh side in the north-east section of the line of contact.

The detainee wore the uniform of an Azerbaijani armed forces serviceman, without any badges of rank. He had on his person a military card in the name of junior sergeant Akhundzade Mamedbagryu Talib-oglu, native of the AR Lenkoran region, born in 1990.

According to a statement released by the NKR Commission on Issues of Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, the appropriate Karabakh authorities are specifying the circumstances of the incident.

The NKR authorities informed the ICRC and OSCE offices accredited in Stepanakert about the incident.