SIS Examining Case of MPs Voting for Absent Colleagues in Parliament

February 16, 2012

Armenia's Special Investigation Service says it is investigating an application submitted by head of the organization Center of Armenian Parliamentarism Ruben Torosyan in which he is requesting criminal proceedings be filed against Republican Party of Armenia lawmakers Gagik Melikyan, Hermineh Naghdalyan, Areg Ghukasyan and Ara Babloyan for voting for absent lawmakers during a recent parliamentary meeting, today reported local daily Joghovurd.

A criminal case, however, has not yet been launched.