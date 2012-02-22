Participating in Eurovision in Baku will be Democratic Move: Dorians Manager

February 22, 2012

Participating in the Eurovision Song Contest purely from a European perspective would be the right democratic move, Vardan Zodoyan, manager of the Armenian rock band Dorians and the songwriter of the song This is Our World, a contender to represent Armenia in this year's Eurovision, told local daily Hraparak.

According to him, only Azerbaijan and not Armenia can afford to make mistakes now.

"All of Europe is now attentive to what reaction Azerbaijan will have to Armenians there . If they behave badly, it will be viewed very badly by both the European Union and Europe. Going will show to a certain extent that we don't include art in martial relations. War has nothing to do with art. Artists should have performances everywhere. If the event is international in nature, it means that other nations are desired and can participate," he said.

Zadoyan mentioned, however, that he still doesn't what the Armenian authorities have decided — whether Armenia will participate in the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest in Baku or not.

"On one hand, I hear that no one's going to go; on the other hand, that the decision has already been made — on one hand, they start discussing Tata going; on the other hand, Lusya Moon. Just as I, so too Dorians is in turmoil, and we don't even know is Armenia sending someone to this contest or not? If the state decides that it won't be sending anyone and won't be assuming responsibility for our contestants, naturally, we won't go," he said.