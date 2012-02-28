Angela Merkel Doused in Beer (VIDEO)

February 28, 2012

She attends hundreds of events each year, but there's a good chance German Chancellor Angela Merkel will remember this year's Ash Wednesday meal, HuffPost reports.

As Merkel settled in at her table, the waiter behind her lost his balance and poured five beers down the Chancellor's neck.

21-year-old waiter Martin D. told the German Bild newspaper that a colleague was supposed to serve the German leader, but the woman was so nervous that she asked Martin to do it for her, The Telegraphreports. “I was shoved from behind, and tried to catch the beers, but it was too late," he said. "I shouted “Shit!” really loudly,” he added. The waiter's visceral reaction is visible in the video above.

Yet according to The Local, Merkel wasn't too upset. “She turned around and grinned at me," Martin reportedly explained.

Merkel was giving a speech at an event by the Demmin Christian Democratic Union in her homestate Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

