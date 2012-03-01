On Mar. 1, 2008, Taliban Rebels Killed 3 People by Roadside Bomb

March 1, 2012

On Mar. 1, 2008, three people including a woman were killed when a roadside bomb blew up their vehicle in eastern Afghanistan, in the third attack in the area in days, a district chief said, AFP reported.

The remote-controlled device, similar to those used by Taliban rebels waging an insurgency, exploded as the group drove to a cemetery in eastern Khost province near the border with Pakistan, the official said.

"It was the work of those who always commit such crimes," said Alisher district chief Sher Ali, referring to the Taliban militants who are trying to topple the US-backed government in Kabul.

Four people were wounded in the attack, he said, adding all the victims were from the same family.

In the early hours of the morning on Mar. 1, 2008, national police and military forces in Yerevan dispersed peaceful demonstrations that had been going on for 10 days non-stop in Liberty Square protesting the official results of the presidential election. Later that same day, people spontaneously gathered in the square in front of the Aleksandr Myasnikyan statue, across the street from Yerevan City Hall. In the evening, a state of emergency was declared and the army called in to quell the protests, who used "excessive force and violence" which resulted in the death of 10 people, including David Petrosyan.

Till today, no arrests or charges have been made in connection with Davit Petrosyan's murder.