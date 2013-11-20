Shant Harutyunyan Fears Possible Provocation at Psychiatric Hospital: Ombudsman's Office

November 20, 2013

The adviser to Armenia's Ombudsman today paid a visit to Shant Harutyunyan, who, though soon to be taken to a psychiatric hospital for assessment, is still in Yerevan Kentron penitentiary.

According to the office of the Ombudsman, during their private conversation, Harutyunyan was calm and he didn't raise any complaints about his current situation.



However, Shant Harutyunyan expressed concern about being possibly provoked at the psychiatric clinic, stressing the importance of ensuring his safety, considering the fact that he has been a law enforcement officer in the past. He asked the Adviser to the Ombudsman to visit him from the first day of his transfer to the psychiatric clinic, in order to focus on possible problematic issues.



"As assigned by the Defender, an official letter has been prepared with an enquiry to provide security for Shant Harutyunyan.



"The Defender will be consistent to assure the security of Shant Harutyunyan, and the representatives of the Defender will regularly visit him," reads the Ombudsman's statement.